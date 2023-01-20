 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town Girls update for 20 January 2023

Fixes & Collectable Interactibility (Town Girls 0.2.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10367459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed:

  1. Fixed a bug where Amber's second date gallery picture would display Violet's.
  2. Fixed a bug where red error text would appear on the gallery.
  3. Fixed a bug where the background would break if the shop windows were not cracked
    on Amber's dates.
  4. Fixed an issue where the button for stats would not be fully selectable.
  5. The gallery now shows how many items there are to collect in total.
  6. The gallery now houses the items you've collected during dates.
  7. Added ability to interact with collected items.

Join the Discord: https://discord.windowslogic.co.uk/

Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/belliescolourcorner/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link