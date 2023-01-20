Fixes & Collectable Interactibility (Town Girls 0.2.1.1)

Here's what's changed:
- Fixed a bug where Amber's second date gallery picture would display Violet's.
- Fixed a bug where red error text would appear on the gallery.
- Fixed a bug where the background would break if the shop windows were not cracked
on Amber's dates.
- Fixed an issue where the button for stats would not be fully selectable.
- The gallery now shows how many items there are to collect in total.
- The gallery now houses the items you've collected during dates.
- Added ability to interact with collected items.
Join the Discord: https://discord.windowslogic.co.uk/
Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/belliescolourcorner/
Changed files in this update