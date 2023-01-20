 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 20 January 2023

Update B 8.5.3 - role content and bugfix update

Build 10367458

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Bunker extension: Added workspaces for the roles.
  • Players can pick up boxes in the workspaces and use them during missions.
  • added an option to deactivate head bobbing (options > controls)

Changes:

  • Bunker change: Artifacts are now placed in a designated room.

Bugfixes:

  • fixed some bugs where players were able to climb on things they shouldn't be climbing on
  • fixed Shotgun double sound bug
  • fixed bug where the cursor freezed when players pressed the Tab button
  • fixed some bugs for objects that creatures can throw / push.
  • more minor bug fixes

