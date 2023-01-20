Update B 8.5.3 - role content and bugfix update
Features:
- Bunker extension: Added workspaces for the roles.
- Players can pick up boxes in the workspaces and use them during missions.
- added an option to deactivate head bobbing (options > controls)
Changes:
- Bunker change: Artifacts are now placed in a designated room.
Bugfixes:
- fixed some bugs where players were able to climb on things they shouldn't be climbing on
- fixed Shotgun double sound bug
- fixed bug where the cursor freezed when players pressed the Tab button
- fixed some bugs for objects that creatures can throw / push.
- more minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update