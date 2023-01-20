Quality of Life, Balance and Bug Fixes!

Hey everyone, just a few updates today based on recent feedback.
- Rerolling no longer has a chance to show you the same upgrades, unless none others are available
- When entering a hatch at the end of a floor, all pickups on screen such as xp orbs and metal fragments will now come to you, automatically collecting them.
- Fixed an issue causing Starfish's shadows to render below Founder structures
- Fixed an issue where auto-attack would continue to swing at bosses while they played their death animation
- Fixed an issue where bosses still damaged structures during their death animations
- Buffed Feline Essence - The 9 lives you receive now refresh on every floor
- Increased the health of all Founder structures
Hope you enjoy! We look forward to hearing any other feedback you might have.
