Quality of Life, Balance and Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10367440 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 14:32:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, just a few updates today based on recent feedback.

Rerolling no longer has a chance to show you the same upgrades, unless none others are available

When entering a hatch at the end of a floor, all pickups on screen such as xp orbs and metal fragments will now come to you, automatically collecting them.

Fixed an issue causing Starfish's shadows to render below Founder structures

Fixed an issue where auto-attack would continue to swing at bosses while they played their death animation

Fixed an issue where bosses still damaged structures during their death animations

Buffed Feline Essence - The 9 lives you receive now refresh on every floor

Increased the health of all Founder structures

Hope you enjoy! We look forward to hearing any other feedback you might have.