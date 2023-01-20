Hotfix and Community Update #1

Hello criminals, cooks and capos! For aspiring drug-lords, you folks have been excellent to each other in the dopegames' discord server and on the forums! You're some real stand-up drug-dealers.

Here is the first of our hot fix updates;

Bug Fixes

Added delivery destination arrows back to the dispatch map in the Hotline tutorial.

New Features:

Added an outline placement indicator to the tutorial.

Increased instruction on how to rotate items in the tutorial.

As we navigate Early Access In the coming updates we will be addressing the bugs and adding quality of life fixes that you folks have been posting on the forums and the bug report thread. We're here, we're listening and we are taking everything and passing it to the team and working on it.

In the meantime, to combat some of the issues we're seeing until we tackle the common issues, here's some super helpful guides from the community!

You can rotate objects with the R button.

You can select through plots with the (.) Full-stop and (,) Comma keys.

The best way to make money is through selling drugs via your front and hotlines!

Higher tier drugs = more money! Deliver to the university to start getting points!

Micromanage! Do you need an engineer on duty? Save some cash by putting them on break..for now..

Make sure you back-up your save by going into your;

steamlibrary>Steamapps>common>dopeloop>dnfc_data>streamingassets>facilitydata

and saving the BYTES file in a folder somewhere.

A phenomenal little tip video from RichDaLama!



A very indepth guide on how to start up your laundromat by DuncleUrax!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2920663149

A very efficient factory set up by Smoky!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2920017604

