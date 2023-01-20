Chapter 3 of Story Mode is out now!

The final part of the Frenzy VR story takes things to a whole new level in this action packed finale. More chaos, explosions and destruction than ever before in the epic conclusion to the story. Find out who made the Frenzy virus, why they did it, and most importantly what it has to do with you.

Other notable changes include:

-Kicking! Launch enemies back with one press of the right joystick and watch as they fly through the air and crumble through the destructible environment.

-Backpack! Take weapons between levels with a handy place to store you favourite killing tools. (Note: the backpack is disabled on some levels in story mode, such as prison and any map in a new dimension. It is also disabled in the challenge mode along with cheats)

-Gravity Gun! Pick up any object and launch it across the room with this new weapon.

-Other new weapons include an Energy Rifle, a new Demon Blade, a Neon sword, and several existing weapons have been added to the weapon spawner

-Challenge mode! A new section in the main menu where you will face several survival challenges with objectives you need to complete. Cheats are disabled in this mode along with the backpack, so it is a true test of skill!

-Free play upgrades! Every map has now 2 challenges, an endless wave spawner and a destruction mode. Highscores for each of these are tracked and can be viewed in the free play menu.

-2 new free play maps! Factory and Underground.