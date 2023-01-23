Lost Islands is Out!

_Once upon a time, there was a monarch who set sail on a journey to find the mysterious Lost Islands. Many had attempted this journey before, but few had returned. The only thing known about the island was it had a lighthouse built by the ancients and its location never the same.The monarch was determined to discover the secrets of the Lost Islands. They gathered a small crew of the bravest and most skilled citizens and set sail on their journey.

They sailed through treacherous storms, but they never gave up. They searched every inch of the ocean, but the Lost Islands seemed to elude them.

However, at long last, they see them; looking through their telescope, they witness the fabled Lost Islands. They shimmer and shift with the rise and fall of the sun, and even though the unknown stirs a little fear in their soul, the excitement of the adventure galvanizes them onwards.

Alas, they were never heard from again, just like all the others before them..._

Do you have what it takes to rule and conquer the Lost Islands? Download the free update to Kingdom Two Crowns to test your wits against the "Lost Islands" today!

Features

Lost Islands - A new challenge island is now available! Face a new, randomly generated challenge every day. But be swift, for each island will eventually be lost to time…

Once you embark on an island, you'll have up to 72 hours to complete it

Only one island can be saved & explored before completion

Norse Lands setting is now available in all existing challenge islands

Balance changes

Norse Lands: The Loki staff ability can no longer be used inside the cave

Norse Lands: Getting defeated while transformed into Boar form no longer generates coins

Plague Island: Citizens overtaken by the greed will now do less damage against walls and will have a longer cooldown between each hit

Global fixes