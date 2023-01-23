Lost Islands is Out!

_Once upon a time, there was a monarch who set sail on a journey to find the mysterious Lost Islands. Many had attempted this journey before, but few had returned. The only thing known about the island was it had a lighthouse built by the ancients and its location never the same.The monarch was determined to discover the secrets of the Lost Islands. They gathered a small crew of the bravest and most skilled citizens and set sail on their journey.
They sailed through treacherous storms, but they never gave up. They searched every inch of the ocean, but the Lost Islands seemed to elude them.
However, at long last, they see them; looking through their telescope, they witness the fabled Lost Islands. They shimmer and shift with the rise and fall of the sun, and even though the unknown stirs a little fear in their soul, the excitement of the adventure galvanizes them onwards.
Alas, they were never heard from again, just like all the others before them..._
Do you have what it takes to rule and conquer the Lost Islands? Download the free update to Kingdom Two Crowns to test your wits against the "Lost Islands" today!
Features
- Lost Islands - A new challenge island is now available! Face a new, randomly generated challenge every day. But be swift, for each island will eventually be lost to time…
- Once you embark on an island, you'll have up to 72 hours to complete it
- Only one island can be saved & explored before completion
- Norse Lands setting is now available in all existing challenge islands
Balance changes
- Norse Lands: The Loki staff ability can no longer be used inside the cave
- Norse Lands: Getting defeated while transformed into Boar form no longer generates coins
- Plague Island: Citizens overtaken by the greed will now do less damage against walls and will have a longer cooldown between each hit
Global fixes
- The visual effect of lightning flashes during thunderstorms has been toned down
- Citizen houses no longer have extra torches upon loading a save
- Workers should no longer get stuck on catapults with oil barrels
- The merchant's donkey now responds properly to the gravity of the universe, and will no longer levitate upside down
- The dog will once again yelp for help when trapped under a log
- Fixed a bug that could cause strange behavior after the dog was freed from the cave
- Fixed a bug in Norse Lands that could cause players to get stuck after an unsuccessful attempt to escape a cave bombing
- Minor visual improvements and bug fixes
Changed files in this update