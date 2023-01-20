- Fixed an issue with starting a new project.
- Auto-selects first available tileset in editor.
- Updates metadata for some resources and sample projects.
RPG Architect update for 20 January 2023
Small Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update