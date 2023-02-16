 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horde Hunters update for 16 February 2023

Early Access begins!

Share · View all patches · Build 10367122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This post marks the start of the Horde Hunters Early Access journey! I hope you enjoy the game in its current state. I'm looking forward to making it even better with the help of the community.

How can you contribute?

Poll

Once you've played the game a while, you can take part in this poll regarding EA content.

https://www.poll-maker.com/Dashboard#pg=results&qp=pm4709729x9724dFFd-147&tab=select

Discord

Join the community for discussions and chats around the game!

https://discord.gg/mvv4k8zBMC

Forums

Give feedback on the Steam discussion forum.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2178560/discussions/

Thank you,
Antti

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link