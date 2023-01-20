Fixed random oddments not giving anything when they're spares.
Fixed the phone menu for close companions not checking for trusted sidekicks when it should.
Fixed a problem with fighting a street war with Zane.
cyberpunkdreams update for 20 January 2023
Bugfix release
Fixed random oddments not giving anything when they're spares.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update