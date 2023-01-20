 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 20 January 2023

Bugfix release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed random oddments not giving anything when they're spares.
Fixed the phone menu for close companions not checking for trusted sidekicks when it should.
Fixed a problem with fighting a street war with Zane.

Changed files in this update

