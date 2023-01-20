EA v0.16: new character, transformation and mothership.

Major update for The Siege of Brimir with the new character/transformation. Now you have 2 superior forms to transform that will help you destroy humanity. Both of them are stronger but the 2nd comes with higher speed (perfect for catching those F15) since its max speed is around 700 km/h, on the contrary the 3rd transformation it is slower but it receives much less damage and it also produce much more force when kicking. The time you can remain in the transformation depend on your character level.

In addition to that another major change is the reintroduction of the mothership, this time it is massive. It will serve as your base and you have to defend it in case someone attack it. In the future you will be able to get more weapons and produce some units that can help you against the army.

There are some other additions as well:

Added rivers and lakes.

Cruiser

Fixed teleportation on different height

Added cooldown to knockout

Added area damage to plasma.

Fixed bunker end of mission with Iskander remaining.

Added robotic voices to the main character.

Added transport plane to the siege.

Reduce camera rotation with the keyboard

Added tier improvement description.

Added secondary mission to The siege, where a random number of planes will attack the ship.

Some video of the gameplay with the new additions: