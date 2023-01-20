 Skip to content

Jump10000 update for 20 January 2023

Game has been changed!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game has been changed into Jump1000, and I created a story for this game.
-Characters have been changed into rabbit.
-I add a floor map system on the left side.
-Jumping power stone design has been changed.
-Game balance has been changed.

