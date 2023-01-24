 Skip to content

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 24 January 2023

v3.9.11 now available!

v3.9.11 now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

  • Add “Always accelerate” mode.

    • Can be set from the “Configure” screen.
    • Off by default.
    • When turned on, the speed is always 2x and 1x when the screen is touched.
    • (The speed is reversed from normal mode.)
Improvements
  • Apply volunteer translation text.
Fixes
  • Fix the problem that save data upload to GooglePlayGames cannot be executed in Thai language environment due to an error.
  • Fixed a rare bug where the game would not start due to an “Application init failed. (20/19)” error before the title screen was displayed.
  • Improved game stability.
  • Fix some texts.

