v3.9.11 now available!

New features
Add “Always accelerate” mode.
- Can be set from the “Configure” screen.
- Off by default.
- When turned on, the speed is always 2x and 1x when the screen is touched.
- (The speed is reversed from normal mode.)
Improvements
- Apply volunteer translation text.
Fixes
- Fix the problem that save data upload to GooglePlayGames cannot be executed in Thai language environment due to an error.
- Fixed a rare bug where the game would not start due to an “Application init failed. (20/19)” error before the title screen was displayed.
- Improved game stability.
- Fix some texts.
