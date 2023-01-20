ver. 2.1.0 released　

Share · View all patches · Build 10366977 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing.

The following additions have been made.

Fireworks mini-event:

You can see them from the deck of the Red Eagle when you reach 120% progress.

Eight-way movement:

You can also move diagonally.

Summoner Illustration Replacement:

The summoner illustrations have been replaced.

The illustration of the summoner has been replaced to make it more clearly visible.

If you have any suggestions, please contact us at the following e-mail address

paladinade2016@gmail.com