Sword of Paladin RE update for 20 January 2023

ver. 2.1.0 released　

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following additions have been made.

Fireworks mini-event:
　You can see them from the deck of the Red Eagle when you reach 120% progress.

Eight-way movement:
　You can also move diagonally.

Summoner Illustration Replacement:
The summoner illustrations have been replaced.
　 The illustration of the summoner has been replaced to make it more clearly visible.

If you have any suggestions, please contact us at the following e-mail address

paladinade2016@gmail.com

