Electric shock debuffs now do half the damage to the boss.

The text omission that fainting, freezing debuffs do not apply to bosses is corrected.

Non-enemy text is added to the effect of fainting.

The effect of freezing changes to enemy counterattack.

Additional search for the assassin boss's gap.

Tutorial has been added.

The Encyclopedia will be refreshed.

The “curvature” of the Stella base deck is changed to 2 sheets.

One more “explosive arrow” is added to the Stella primary deck.

Stella (card) repatriation: Incineration is added to the basic effect.

Stella (card) Explosion Arrow: Causality changes from 5 to 7.

Stella (card) Additional shooting: Incineration is deleted from the base effect, repatriation is added to the base effect.

Stella (Card) Finitura Precha: The damage of the basic effect alone is adjusted from 25% to 15%.

Stella (Card) Ilfrimo: 17 Causal damage is adjusted from 20 to 12.

Stella (card) Cohesion: The effect of the L causality is adjusted from card draw 3 with a causal rate of 15 to card with a causal rate of 15 or L.

Stella (card) Smokescreen: Fixed an error in which the hidden buff icon was not visible when used with the effect of 4 causality.

Stella (Card) Concealment: Fixed an error where the hidden buff icon was not visible when the default effect was activated.

Pekah (card) Burning armor: The effect of the basic effect is adjusted from protective film 18, burn grant 6 to protective film 14, burn grant 4.

Pekah (card) Fireworks of the sword: The effect of the two causality and the effect of the seven causality change from image 8 to 10.

Pekah (Card) Prominence Eater: Remove all enemy images of 8 causality and increase my strength by 20% of the number removed. The effect is adjusted to increase my strength by 10% of the number removed and removed.

Pekah (card) multiples gin: The protective layer 45 of the basic effect is adjusted to protective layer 65.

Pekah (card) Fever: 15 Causality effects are adjusted from Furious 6 to Muscle 1, Furious 4.

Pekah (card) overheating: The effect of the nine causalities is adjusted from strength 3 to strength 2.

Pekah (card) overheating: 11 The effect of causality is adjusted from talent 3 to talent 4.

Pekah (card) Sammaehwa: 6 The effect of causality is adjusted from protective film 8 to protective film 12.

Pekah (Card) Host: 11 The effect of causality is adjusted from damage 14 to damage 10.

Lethe (card) Ballad: Adjusted from Draw 2 when the base effect is hit to Draw 1 when it is hit.

Lethe (Card) Solo: Basic effects are adjusted from damage 2 to damage 3, and incineration effects are added.

Lethe (card) Flax head girl: 15 Causality effect plus entropy 1 consumption effect.

Lethe (Card) Pavane for the dead princess: The effect of the 10 causality is adjusted from 50% damage to 30% damage to the maximum damage to the maximum damage to the target.

Lethe (card) Four Seasons: The draw 4 effect of the basic effect is deleted.

Lethe (Card) Spring Festival: Incineration is added to the basic effect.

Lethe (card) Aria on G Line: melody of basic effect 5: The damage effect of 'Aria on G Line' card count 3 on my deck to random people is adjusted to the damage of 'Aria on G Line' card count 6 on my deck.

Lethe (card) Messiah: Draw 2 of 10 causality is adjusted to draw 3.

Lethe (card) Messiah: 12 The effect of permitting causality is adjusted from protective film 1 to protective film 3 every time a melody is invoked with one card.

Lethe (Card) Messiah: 13 The effect of imparting causality is adjusted from random damage 2 each time a protective film is obtained to random damage 3.

Lethe (card) La Campanella: The basic effect's melody 5 : protective film 6 effect is adjusted to melody 5 : protective film 5 effect.

Lethe (card) La Campanella: The melody of the basic effect 5: Random damage 8 effect is adjusted to melody 5: Random damage 6.

Lethe (card) La Campanella: Draw 2 of the effect of the causal factor of 20 is adjusted to draw 1.

Lethe (Card) Fantastic Symphony: Four or four damages of the basic effect are adjusted to three or four damages.

Lethe (Card) Fantastic Symphony: The effect of 5 causality is adjusted from 7 or 2 damages to 5 or 2 damages.

Lethe (Card) Fantastic Symphony: When the effect of 9 causality is correct, it is adjusted from draw 3, damage 5 to draw 2, damage 8.

Lethe (Card) Fantastic Symphony: 11 The effect of causality is adjusted from protective film 12, damage 6 to protective film 14, damage 10.

Lethe (Card) Fantastic Symphony: 15 The effect of causality is adjusted from draw 2, protective film 8, damage 2, and 4 repetitions to draw 1, protective film 8, damage 1, and 4 repetitions.

Lethe (Card) Cecilia's Barber: 4 or 5 damages of the basic effect are adjusted to 4 or 4 damages.