Age of Sorcery Performance Patch (2023.02.07)

Greetings, Exiles!

We’ve been working on a addressing several performance and stability issues reported over the past weeks, as well as a bunch of other general issues. Game performance and stability should improve on consoles and older hardware as a result. We’re continuing to monitor performance and stability and we’ll continue work on making Conan Exiles run as smoothly as possible on each platform.

We have also addressed an issue regarding the Latrine placeable. However, some accounts that previously purchased this item bundle might not pick up the change automatically and need a push on our end to move things forward. If that’s the case for you please submit a ticket to our Help Center and make sure to select “in-game purchase” as the issue type.

Thank you for your support and here’s to a smashing 2023!

IMPORTANT NOTES REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed.

This patch comes with a Devkit update provided in advance to the modding community. This may cause instability in mods that have not been updated to the latest version.

Please give some time for your favorite mods to be updated to the latest version if you experience issues after the release of this patch.

Call of the Dead and Mirror Image do not currently work. We're looking to hotfix these as soon as possible.



Fixed a number of crashing and stability issues.

Fixed additional crashing issues in regards to several systems in the game.

Optimized loading times especially on lesser hardware and old gen consoles. This should result in shorter loading times in some cases.

Addressed an issue that could cause abnormally long loading times after respawning.

Fixed an issue that caused framerate to drop when placing Illusionist Mirrors.

Improved performance when opening inventory boxes or opening crafting stations. This should be most noticeable on last-gen consoles.

Spawning undead via the Admin panel should no longer crash the game, but it will still bother the necromancer union.

Optimized memory usage of spells.

Implemented optimization changes which should result in lesser memory usage and derived performance problems when being near NPCs and fighting.

Improved memory usage when receiving resources into the inventory.

Implemented a system that will prioritize loading of models based on whether they are visible or occluded by building pieces or placeables. This should improve performance and game stability in busy areas by avoiding out of memory crashes.

Removed some outdated code lines and deprecated systems to clean up the game code.

Updated the version of BattlEye.

Addressed several exploits in regards to bypassing physical walls.

Some Wallpaints would be partially hidden when used on certain walls. This has now been fixed.

Moving placeables while you’re on them should no longer move your character, crushing all Aladdin wannabes in the Exiled Lands.

Added the recipe for sorcerous pet food to the Ophidian Magi Cat feat.

Grey Foxes can now be damaged. But at what cost.

Shield attacks while holding a sword should no longer slide past the target without inflicting damage.

Yetis are now able to fight again.

Tweaked the backend for Encounters with some optimizations and checks to improve functionality and reliability.

Your character will now be invulnerable while in a loading screen and three seconds after exiting a loading screen.

“Allow building everywhere” server setting now also lets you place thralls in otherwise restricted areas.

When looting or harvesting many items of the same kind, the UI should now group up notifications to prevent UI clutter.

In what could be considered the stinkiest issue to date, the Latrine is now fixed and should appear under Knowledge when purchased. Important note for previous purchases: Some accounts might not pick up the change automatically and need a push on our end to move things forward. If that’s the case for you please submit a ticket to our Help Center and make sure to select “in-game purchase” as the issue type. All new purchases should receive the feat and be able to craft it. If you find any other issues with this or other purchases make sure to contact us via the link previously mentioned.

Fixed an issue that caused many enemies and animals to show fully or partially invisible on consoles.

Fixed a number of small visual imperfections on a few armor sets.

Fixed an issue that caused not being able to jump after canceling climbing if you had the perk Extended Leap.

“Bounty Hunting: Turn in a head and body” challenge progress is no longer reset upon rejoining the session without claiming the reward.

Fixed an issue that could cause HP to decrease after restarting the session with corrupted Vitality.

Fixed an issue that caused failure to reequip weapons after exiting climbing mode.

Fixed a particular wall in the Exiled Lands that would dastardly cancel climbing.

New sheathing animations!

Fixed an issue with Shield floating momentarily when unequipping it while holding an 1h spear or 1h axe.

Fixed issue with 2h sword equip animation playing at low frames per second.

Icons in the construction UI and the admin panel should now load faster.

Updated the description for The Gilt, The Craft and The Lie trophy on the Japanese version to match its current requirements.

Renamed a bunch of Wall/Floorsprays to Wall/Floorpaint for consistency.

Addressed mixed up reward names and descriptions for the Battle Pass level 27 & 38 rewards.

Resolved a number of additional issues where some Battle Pass rewards would have a different name in game.

Addressed a number of inconsistency issues with the international localizations of the game.

Fixed some item icons in the Bazaar that showed stretched.

Localized some missing text entries.