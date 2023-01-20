Batch of tweaks v1.003.0

Hello,

To keep you all waiting as little as possible, we’re releasing another batch of improvements today. At this moment we’re working on several bigger optimization tasks, but since we’re not sure if testing for that will be done today or in a few days, we decided to release this already tested update, and go for the next, bigger one as soon as that is also out of verification.

Another small batch of tweaks

IMPROVEMENTS

Both Tools and Diamond tools consumption is now displayed on Tools status bar

Added several translated panels in multiple languages

In tutorial section, jobs board panel can now be opened only when mentioned first time

Further improved precision when selecting farms, orchards and greenhouse

Warehouse panel upgraded, obsolete information removed

Subsurface base selection click now opens and closed this panel correctly

Have a nice weekend