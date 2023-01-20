 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aquatico update for 20 January 2023

Batch of tweaks v1.003.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10366792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

To keep you all waiting as little as possible, we’re releasing another batch of improvements today. At this moment we’re working on several bigger optimization tasks, but since we’re not sure if testing for that will be done today or in a few days, we decided to release this already tested update, and go for the next, bigger one as soon as that is also out of verification.

Another small batch of tweaks
IMPROVEMENTS

  • Both Tools and Diamond tools consumption is now displayed on Tools status bar
  • Added several translated panels in multiple languages
  • In tutorial section, jobs board panel can now be opened only when mentioned first time
  • Further improved precision when selecting farms, orchards and greenhouse
  • Warehouse panel upgraded, obsolete information removed
  • Subsurface base selection click now opens and closed this panel correctly

Have a nice weekend

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link