Wreckfest update for 20 January 2023

Minor Update

Wreckfest update for 20 January 2023

Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

It came to our attention that the server CPU usage was increased after the previous update and after some investigation we identified the culprit - luckily it turned out to be something that was quick enough to address so we decided to release a hotfix right away so that weekend events could be saved. In addition to that aforemention fix, the server ping display in the server browser should be more reliable now.

Thanks for the feedback and happy wrecking!

