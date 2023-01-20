 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astral Flux update for 20 January 2023

Build 7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10366694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, back again with a small patch to fix a minor visual issue in build 7.1.

P.S. Stay tuned for some big news!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link