Fisher Online update for 20 January 2023

Обновление 85.5

Build 10366690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, improvements and bug fixes

  • The possibility of selling frozen fish has been added to the Kazakhstan location
  • There are minor changes to the terrain map and optimization of some models at the location of Kazakhstan
  • Capoeta , osman- increase in value when selling and experience when catching
  • In the window of installed items, it is now possible to set a marker on the map indicating the location of the item (for VIP), as well as added ability to urgently return the item for silver.
  • Correction of fish behavior when biting at shallow depths
  • Correction of an interactive wave on the water surface when wiring surface baits
  • Correction of trembling of the fishing line in some cases on bottom gear
  • Amur black - changing the diet. Now he prefers mollusks, benthic invertebrates, large worms
  • The amur black model has been replaced with a better one
  • The yellowfin tuna model has been replaced with a better one
  • Fixing some player animations

