Обновление 85.5

In this update, improvements and bug fixes
- The possibility of selling frozen fish has been added to the Kazakhstan location
- There are minor changes to the terrain map and optimization of some models at the location of Kazakhstan
- Capoeta , osman- increase in value when selling and experience when catching
- In the window of installed items, it is now possible to set a marker on the map indicating the location of the item (for VIP), as well as added ability to urgently return the item for silver.
- Correction of fish behavior when biting at shallow depths
- Correction of an interactive wave on the water surface when wiring surface baits
- Correction of trembling of the fishing line in some cases on bottom gear
- Amur black - changing the diet. Now he prefers mollusks, benthic invertebrates, large worms
- The amur black model has been replaced with a better one
- The yellowfin tuna model has been replaced with a better one
- Fixing some player animations
