Patch 27 - Glorious Lighting!

Hey everyone, Welcome to 2023!

We have soo much planned for this coming year and are very excited to have you be apart of it.

Here's the first of many patches we'll be rolling out, and we're starting of with a wonderfully atmospheric Lighting overhaul.

We've add some fancy new settings on the custom lights (including the brand new spot light).

They can cast shadows and enabling the "cast light rays" toggle will enable volumetric lighting.

This also includes settings for Potato mode users to enable custom lighting (although it may cause performance issues so enable/disable accordingly).

And of course here's a bunch of additional stuff added/tweaked this patch.

An adjustable. colorable Waterfall.

Major tweaks to the Document Manager which should hopefully address most of the issues you have reported. (duplication issues, parenting now also works on images, undo/redo fixes & uploading fix).

New Demo -> full game player flow.

Auto Ui Scale fixed on first launched.

Navigation mesh now updates after you run an animation such as moving floors.

Dragon tail-swipe animation no longer freezes the dragon.

Boar Death animation no longer loops.

Hex Water Tile now uses actual water shader

custom mesh snapshot fixed (still not working on heroforge import).

Some other minor bug fixes and tweaks.

Whatever you may be doing and who you do it with, We wish you all a very happy 2023,

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!