Yami RPG Editor update for 20 January 2023

1/20 Update

1/20 Update

Build 10366549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrade "Health Bar" plugin to add an automatic display mode

  • Show health bar for a period of time after the actor takes damage

Upgrade "Actor Light System" plugin

  • Can set different light colors for the actor

Add "Trigger - Point Light" plugin to default templates

  • Render a point light at the location of the trigger

Add "Create Temp Point Light" custom command to default templates

  • Create a light source that is automatically destroyed after a certain period of time at a specified location.

Upgrade template projects to optimize nighttime combat effects

  • You can switch between daytime/night in the lower right corner

Add plugin parameter: @actor-getter
Add plugin parameter: @position-getter
Add Actor.priority property (affects the drawing order of the actor animation)

Improve Project Settings->Actor->Party Inventory Mode->Share the player's inventory

  • Actors that join the player's party midway will automatically share the player's inventory and regain their own inventory when they leave the party

Command changes:
Extend Variable->Set Number->Other->Number of actors in the scene
Extend Inventory->Restore Inventory (let the actor use his own inventory)

Changed files in this update

