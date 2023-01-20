1/20 Update

Upgrade "Health Bar" plugin to add an automatic display mode
- Show health bar for a period of time after the actor takes damage
Upgrade "Actor Light System" plugin
- Can set different light colors for the actor
Add "Trigger - Point Light" plugin to default templates
- Render a point light at the location of the trigger
Add "Create Temp Point Light" custom command to default templates
- Create a light source that is automatically destroyed after a certain period of time at a specified location.
Upgrade template projects to optimize nighttime combat effects
- You can switch between daytime/night in the lower right corner
Add plugin parameter: @actor-getter
Add plugin parameter: @position-getter
Add Actor.priority property (affects the drawing order of the actor animation)
Improve Project Settings->Actor->Party Inventory Mode->Share the player's inventory
- Actors that join the player's party midway will automatically share the player's inventory and regain their own inventory when they leave the party
Command changes:
Extend Variable->Set Number->Other->Number of actors in the scene
Extend Inventory->Restore Inventory (let the actor use his own inventory)
Changed files in this update