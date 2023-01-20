Mega version update

Hello Captains!

It has been a long time since the last updates, we are happy to share the news that we have an mega version to update!

The focus of development revolves around the improvement of the core game experience, new AI-added PVP mode, new air-craft related parts and some suprising things.

We received lots of feedback and suggestions raised by you guys and fixed or optimized more than 70% of them. At the same time, you can try out the new multiplayer content which was mentioned most from you.

In the future, we will develop more single-player gameplay, more community-based Ship Expo, automatic and flight-related parts. We have basically completed the development of these contents and we can update them in the next versions.

Here are our release notes for this update

Adds

Add key modification function: You guys can set the button according to your own habits. Add options for frame rate which limit 120 gear or unlimited gear. Add camera controller option: Added camera operation mode based on FPS game control rules Add a shadow cascade option: which can be adjusted to greatly optimize rendering performance. Add the template loading function: if you don't want to take the boat by yourself, you can quickly play the game through the template boats we provide for each mode. Add the function of operation manual: you can quickly view and adjust the case of the ship interaction part. Add price sorting function for Glory Store: although it is not very useful, it still supports everyone to sort and buy. New PVP defense mode: big update! Add function of invite friends in PVP mode: big update! Everyone can invite friends to join the room in PVP. Add custom rule function in PVP mode: big update! Players can adjust room rules when creating a PVP room.

-Set the maximum number of players

-Set the maximum number of parts

-Set the game time limit

-Set race laps in Racing mode. New AI function in PVP mode. New AI in racing mode. New flight-related/blade parts New direction key response of ships in novice guide: big update, when the number of players in the room is not enough, you can play PVP games by adding AI. Delete mandatory process of novice guide: big update, racing mode also supports AI racing.

**other:[b]

Add flight blade part - with basic aerodynamic algorithm, supporting players to take off in place. Add arrow key response to tutorial ship - tutorial experience optimization. Increase item distribution in Open Sea - Enhanced rewards and experience in Open Sea. The tutorial is removed from the compulsory process - although we always hope that you can play other modes after understanding the basic mechanics of the game, but according to the feedback from community players, we finally turned off the mandatory process of the tutorial to increase the freedom of the game.

[b]Fixed:**

Fix the parameter adjustment after multiple parts selections. Fixed the bug that the center of gravity of the ship was randomly positioned after module combined. Optimize the sound effect caused by too many combine and separate functions Fix the problem that each combine and unbind will cause the object to fall off ( lost joint connection). Fix the issue that the ship in the tutorial cannot be loaded. Fix the bug of overlapping game Background Musics in the boot scene. Fix the bug of tutorial scene camera threading. Fix the interaction bugs between gate and hook claw in Campaign1 Level4. Fix the crystal interaction bug of Campaign1 Level7. Repair Campaign3 Level1 iceberg collision. Fix the bug that PVP players' HP is not synchronized. Fix the bug of template loading failure in Open Sea. Optimize the issue that the number of parts clicked for collection is not limited in Open Sea. Fix the bug of refreshing the level of Open Sea.

...

There are a total of 65 other bugs that affect player experience, game fluency, and interactive feedback

In the future, we will optimize rendering performance as we continue production!

Thank you for your long-term feedback, suggestions and attention. Your support and affirmation are our motivation.

Finally, we wish you all a happy Chinese new year, happy games and have a happy life