Update Notes - January 20, 2023

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Additional Features
-
Added feature that allows player to view Shelia's model while in Perspective-assist mode
Mouse/keyboard: Alt key + mouse
Xbox Controller: B button + right stick
-
Added new standby motion when Perspective-assist mode is turned on
Fixes
- Fix issue where skill motion is cut off while climbing and using skills with Perspective-assist tunred on
- Fixed issue where player cannot shoot when sliding and aiming at the same time with Perspective-assist turned on
- Fixed issue game doesn't return to Perspective-assist mode when sliding and aiming at the same time with Perspective-assist turned on
- Fixed issue in sneaking mission where climbing the wall can trigger the cleaver swinging motion
- Fixed issue where Defend action does not interrupt firearm's reload
- Fixed issue where certain skills can be activated while climbing
Changed files in this update