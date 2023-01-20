 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 20 January 2023

Update Notes - January 20, 2023

Additional Features
  • Added feature that allows player to view Shelia's model while in Perspective-assist mode

Mouse/keyboard: Alt key + mouse
Xbox Controller: B button + right stick

  • Added new standby motion when Perspective-assist mode is turned on
Fixes
  • Fix issue where skill motion is cut off while climbing and using skills with Perspective-assist tunred on
  • Fixed issue where player cannot shoot when sliding and aiming at the same time with Perspective-assist turned on
  • Fixed issue game doesn't return to Perspective-assist mode when sliding and aiming at the same time with Perspective-assist turned on
  • Fixed issue in sneaking mission where climbing the wall can trigger the cleaver swinging motion
  • Fixed issue where Defend action does not interrupt firearm's reload
  • Fixed issue where certain skills can be activated while climbing

