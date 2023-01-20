Playtest updated - v 0.8.8.1
The new version is here!
We recommend starting the game fresh!
Features
- All 2 basic tutorials are completed
- Ship Editing Tutorial is now available
- Boarding battle is now visualized (Not very dramatic but visible)
- All industry production features work as expected now (Content will change drastically upon release)
- Added chapter 4 questlines (Featuring an Experimental Manamagnatic Cannon)
Improvements
- Guns should now be more accurate in general
- Guns should acquire target faster
- Guns behavior should make a lot more sense (still improving)
- Shipyards should be easier to use now
- Replace facility banners to highlight officer quests more
- Revise some button labels to make them easier to understand
- Made it more obvious to see when ramming takes place
- Improve some character art quality
Content
- Add places that sell bricks
- Add more recipes and production facilities
- Add port and settlements description
- Remove rare ships from normal stores
- Add Ipswick Mineral Spring visual
- Add Aberdonia Town visual
Bug fixes
- Quests notification should now turn on and off properly
- Ships material should render properly, no more dark areas on textures
- Fixed shipyard UI scrambled on changing ships
- Fixed camera zoom control default value displacement
- Fixed Olivier quest wont accept the payment
- Multiple steps on chapter 3 don't make sense
- A lot of minor things...
