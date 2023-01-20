 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Playtest updated - v 0.8.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

The new version is here!
We recommend starting the game fresh!

Features

  • All 2 basic tutorials are completed
  • Ship Editing Tutorial is now available
  • Boarding battle is now visualized (Not very dramatic but visible)
  • All industry production features work as expected now (Content will change drastically upon release)
  • Added chapter 4 questlines (Featuring an Experimental Manamagnatic Cannon)

Improvements

  • Guns should now be more accurate in general
  • Guns should acquire target faster
  • Guns behavior should make a lot more sense (still improving)
  • Shipyards should be easier to use now
  • Replace facility banners to highlight officer quests more
  • Revise some button labels to make them easier to understand
  • Made it more obvious to see when ramming takes place
  • Improve some character art quality

Content

  • Add places that sell bricks
  • Add more recipes and production facilities
  • Add port and settlements description
  • Remove rare ships from normal stores
  • Add Ipswick Mineral Spring visual
  • Add Aberdonia Town visual

Bug fixes

  • Quests notification should now turn on and off properly
  • Ships material should render properly, no more dark areas on textures
  • Fixed shipyard UI scrambled on changing ships
  • Fixed camera zoom control default value displacement
  • Fixed Olivier quest wont accept the payment
  • Multiple steps on chapter 3 don't make sense
  • A lot of minor things...

