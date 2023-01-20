Release Notes - Update 1.4.25

Share · View all patches · Build 10366354 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 11:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year we've added some Eastern-inspired cosmetic blocks. These include the Lantern, Fireworks Launcher and Dragon Blocks.

We've also added the first set of Circuits and Systems Blocks to R&D for you to test out.

New Blocks:

Eastern Dragon Head

Eastern Dragon Body

Eastern Dragon Legs

Eastern Dragon Tail

Sky Lantern

Celebratory Fireworks Launcher

New Blocks (R&D Only):

Reticule Research Beam Sensor

Reticule Research Toggle

Reticule Research Button

Reticule Research Signal Delayer

Reticule Research Logic AND

Reticule Research Logic OR

Reticule Research Logic NOT

Reticule Research Red Wire

Reticule Research Green Wire

Reticule Research Blue Wire

Reticule Research Signal Transmitter

Reticule Research Signal Receiver

Reticule Research Actuating Gate

Reticule Research White Pixel

Reticule Research Platform Anchor

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.

Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.

Known Issues:

Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal

Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.

Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.

Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.

Translations have been updated for our Thai, Ukrainian, Czech and Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: