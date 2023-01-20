Release Notes - Update 1.4.25

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you.
To celebrate the Lunar New Year we've added some Eastern-inspired cosmetic blocks. These include the Lantern, Fireworks Launcher and Dragon Blocks.
We've also added the first set of Circuits and Systems Blocks to R&D for you to test out.
New Blocks:
- Eastern Dragon Head
- Eastern Dragon Body
- Eastern Dragon Legs
- Eastern Dragon Tail
- Sky Lantern
- Celebratory Fireworks Launcher
New Blocks (R&D Only):
- Reticule Research Beam Sensor
- Reticule Research Toggle
- Reticule Research Button
- Reticule Research Signal Delayer
- Reticule Research Logic AND
- Reticule Research Logic OR
- Reticule Research Logic NOT
- Reticule Research Red Wire
- Reticule Research Green Wire
- Reticule Research Blue Wire
- Reticule Research Signal Transmitter
- Reticule Research Signal Receiver
- Reticule Research Actuating Gate
- Reticule Research White Pixel
- Reticule Research Platform Anchor
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.
- Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.
Known Issues:
- Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal
- Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.
- Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.
- Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for our Thai, Ukrainian, Czech and Japanese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Bebiezaza
- SemperAnte
- ZombieSpider
- yukke
Changed files in this update