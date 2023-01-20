 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TerraTech update for 20 January 2023

Release Notes - Update 1.4.25

Share · View all patches · Build 10366354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year we've added some Eastern-inspired cosmetic blocks. These include the Lantern, Fireworks Launcher and Dragon Blocks.

We've also added the first set of Circuits and Systems Blocks to R&D for you to test out.

New Blocks:
  • Eastern Dragon Head
  • Eastern Dragon Body
  • Eastern Dragon Legs
  • Eastern Dragon Tail
  • Sky Lantern
  • Celebratory Fireworks Launcher
New Blocks (R&D Only):
  • Reticule Research Beam Sensor
  • Reticule Research Toggle
  • Reticule Research Button
  • Reticule Research Signal Delayer
  • Reticule Research Logic AND
  • Reticule Research Logic OR
  • Reticule Research Logic NOT
  • Reticule Research Red Wire
  • Reticule Research Green Wire
  • Reticule Research Blue Wire
  • Reticule Research Signal Transmitter
  • Reticule Research Signal Receiver
  • Reticule Research Actuating Gate
  • Reticule Research White Pixel
  • Reticule Research Platform Anchor
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a sound issue that occurred when selling resources.
  • Fixed an issue with modded blocks not showing the correct block description.
Known Issues:
  • Highlight is missing from Hubl's tech purchase terminal
  • Reticule Research Actuating Gate has no sound effects, making its movement seem unnatural.
  • Some wheels do not function on Hawkeye fort blocks and Reticule Research platforms/ramps.
  • Circuit Wires don't flash when damaged.
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for our Thai, Ukrainian, Czech and Japanese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Bebiezaza
  • SemperAnte
  • ZombieSpider
  • yukke

Changed files in this update

TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
  • Loading history…
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
  • Loading history…
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link