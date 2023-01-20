 Skip to content

The Rat Plague update for 20 January 2023

The Rat Plague' Update Log on Jan. 20

Hello, all rats! Here are today's fixes.

  1. Redrawn the mouse's jumping and sprinting animation frames, now it looks more flexible and elastic
  2. Redrawn the attack animation frames of some monsters
  3. Modified some visual elements of the scenes to unify the painting style
  4. Fixed a bug that caused the monster attack animation not to play properly
  5. Added npc's scheduled by participating crowdfunding players

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more fixes and optimization.

