Share · View all patches · Build 10366255 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Enjoy discounted pricing on Marketplace content from DeimoS Inc.

For seven days starting on January 20th save up to 60% on the following items:

Fulcrum's Liveries

G39 Griffin

MiG-29 Fulcrum

Pilatus PC-21

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Tanarg 912

Yak-9 Frank

To purchase these discounted items, visit the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace, select ‘Featured’, scroll down to ‘Special Offers’, then select ‘See All’ and look for the savings.