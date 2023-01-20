After all the hardships, we've finally finished the zixi in line!

Hello everyone!

After all the difficulties, we've finally finished the Rizushi thread!

It's a New Year's gift, but as we said before, it's a free update with a huge amount of content and several CGs.

This line is one of the hippest lines we've ever done, with all sorts of middle-grade and homage elements, so you can look for that too.

All in all we had a blast writing it, and we hope you enjoy it. This is also a chapter where supporting characters like Zhou Hanzhe and Yan shine, especially Zhou Hanzhe, and many of our group mates have changed their minds about how handsome Zhou Hanzhe is after reading this thread.

But after all, it was also goo goo goo for a long time, so I still have to apologize to everyone, but thankfully it's still out.

As for the subsequent updates, there is actually only one Xiao Yue amnesia line, and if you like this line after the Zi Shi update, we will also try to finish the Xiao Yue amnesia line to bring it to you.

So, happy new year everyone!

To the Star Wishing Pool