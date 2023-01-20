Hotfix 0.42.2 (Upgrades, Looming Darkness)

Greetings, Viceroys!

Thanks to your swift and accurate reports, we were able to track down some bugs that slipped our attention in yesterday's update and just released a hotfix that deals with them:

Fixed a bug with two Citadel Upgrades giving blueprints instead of Embarkation Bonuses for the Plantation and Herb Garden.

Fixed a bug with some games lacking the Looming Darkness Storm effect.

Fixed a bug with the Clay Pit and Greenhouse not spawning Blightrot Cysts.

Fixed a bug with the Gate and Ancient Arch decorations giving incorrect decoration scores.

Fixed a bug with an incorrect reward in one of the Dim Square Citadel Upgrades (it changed the value of Amber instead of decreasing merchandise prices).

Added the water type icon to the Greenhouse and Clay Pit tooltips.

Fixed an issue with fast reassignment of workers breaking the settlement save.

Fixed an issue with the experimental branch automatically unlocking all content on new saves.

Fixed an issue with some resource icons having visual glitches at their borders.

Fixed a bug with Orders focused on delivering rainwater being offered to players who haven't yet unlocked the mechanic.

Fixed a bug with the Order reward tooltip staying on screen of the requirements are no longer met.

Players can now select 4 Trade Routes in the Training Expedition panel.

A big thank you to all of you who already played the new update and shared your thoughts and impressions with us.

Please keep the feedback coming! The conversations about the new update are happening here:

We wish you lots of fun with the game!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

