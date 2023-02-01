PATCH NOTES V1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10366071 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 01:13:10 UTC by Wendy

[All] Added START OVER to the pause screen while playing JOURNEY MODE.

(Selecting this resets your SCORE and starts from the beginning of the current stage.)

[All] CPU players now attempt to REVIVE after topping out in CONNECTED.

[All] Changed default selected boss in MULTIPLAYER > CONNECTED VS. to be random.

[All] Fixed an issue in RANKED MATCH where SR did not decrease properly when disconnecting in certain cases.

[All] Fixed an issue where the TOTAL PLAY TIME in MY RECORDS > STATS: SINGLE-PLAYER was capped at 596:31:23.

[All] Added TETRIMINO previews to the description of the COLOR ASSIST TYPE A, B, C in OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > TETRIMINO COLORS

[All] Adjusted brightness in the PURIFY EFFECT MODE.

[All] Added controller support to entering existing secret unlock codes.

[All] Added a name for clearing 25+ lines in the ZONE.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

[All] JOURNEY MODEのポーズにRESTARTを追加。

（スコアをリセットし、RESTARTを行ったステージの初めからスタートします）

[All] コネクテッド/コネクテッドバトルでCPUがトップアウトした後、自動でTAPを行い復活するように変更。

[All] MULTIPLAYERのコネクテッドバトルで、エントリー時にランダムでボスが選択されるように変更。

[All] RANK MATCHで特定のタイミングで切断を行った際にRATEが正常に低下しない問題の修正。

[All] 記録 > STATS: SINGLE-PLAYER のTOTAL PLAY TIMEが596:31:23でカンストしてしまう問題の修正。

[All] OPTIONS > GAMEPLAY > テトリミノスキンのカラーアシストタイプの説明文にテトリミノのプレビューを追加。

[All] EFFECT MODESの浄化の明るさを調整。

[All] コントローラー操作でのシークレットコードの入力に対応。

[All] ZONE発動中の25ライン以上クリアに名称を追加。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整。