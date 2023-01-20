 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 20 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug, when inventory is full, taking outputs when their stacks were exceeded from the process machines it caused the 1 stack to drop to the ground and the remaining amount to be deleted. Clicking on output in process machines now give 5 of that resource.
  • Fixed a bug where savage hide could not be processed.
  • Fixed a collider bug where the bandit encampment boss was not reachable.

We suggest making a fresh character with the new major update. Old save files could become corrupted with many things being changed and implemented since our game is still in early access. Players can encounter some resources turning into other resources randomly, duplication bugs and skill stones looking like they are already been collected. We are really sorry for any inconvenience.

