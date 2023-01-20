 Skip to content

Cactus Cowboy - Plants at War update for 20 January 2023

QOL Patch

Add:

  • Sticky Hands option

Fix:

  • Gun gabbing fix
  • Auto recenter on loading
  • Auto recenter on menu
  • Auto recenter for intro/outro/credits
  • Fix floating objects in Lev 2-2
  • Fix floating objects in Lev 2-5

