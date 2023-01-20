Add:
- Sticky Hands option
Fix:
- Gun gabbing fix
- Auto recenter on loading
- Auto recenter on menu
- Auto recenter for intro/outro/credits
- Fix floating objects in Lev 2-2
- Fix floating objects in Lev 2-5
