ナツノカナタ update for 20 January 2023

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.4 released

Build 10366003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.4 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
The character episode "Shino 2" has been added.
　　It depicts what happens to the characters that appeared in the character episode "Shino".
　　*Character Episode "Shino 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.

[Post-Ending Content]
After the completion of the character episode "Shino 2," you will be able to accompany Shino during the post-ending content.
　　After the search, a random event will occur and Shino will accompany you.
　　Kiko will then leave at random after the exploration.
　　*Items that were in the possession of the accompanying person will be sent to the storage cabinet after leaving.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.

