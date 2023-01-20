natsuno-kanata ver1.2.4 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.2.4 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
The character episode "Shino 2" has been added.
It depicts what happens to the characters that appeared in the character episode "Shino".
*Character Episode "Shino 2" will occur after the completion of all other character episodes.
[Post-Ending Content]
After the completion of the character episode "Shino 2," you will be able to accompany Shino during the post-ending content.
After the search, a random event will occur and Shino will accompany you.
Kiko will then leave at random after the exploration.
*Items that were in the possession of the accompanying person will be sent to the storage cabinet after leaving.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update