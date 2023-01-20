Patch Notes 1/20

UI Tweaks:
- added some keywords into the inspector view. If anything else needs to be added let me know.
Bug fixes:
- fixed issue where deck 1 couldn't be deleted
- slightly changed the way effects that spawn tokens of a cost work to not hard cap out at 9.
- changed the shop to properly allow you to refresh every time you win a game in any mode.
- fixed issue where random discards to handsize sometimes triggered on discard effects
- fixed issue where resurrect triggers would still happen if the board was full
- fixed issue where you could reroll your shop into negative money in delves
- fixed issue with adding spells to hand where the magnitude was checked during resolution, causing it to fill your hand when paired with a magnitude that counts your hand.
Gameplay Changes:
- slightly reduced the cost of cards that add subcards to your hand
- cards should no longer generate with "your opponent draws 2 cards" sorry mill friends, you've got plenty of other tools (and any you already have you should keep).
Features:
- 2 New events
- shift+clicking on a deck will create a (long) sharable link to show others. I'll try to make this a bit prettier in the future.
- some cardart changes
