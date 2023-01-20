 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 20 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/20

Share · View all patches · Build 10365961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Tweaks:

  • added some keywords into the inspector view. If anything else needs to be added let me know.

Bug fixes:

  • fixed issue where deck 1 couldn't be deleted
  • slightly changed the way effects that spawn tokens of a cost work to not hard cap out at 9.
  • changed the shop to properly allow you to refresh every time you win a game in any mode.
  • fixed issue where random discards to handsize sometimes triggered on discard effects
  • fixed issue where resurrect triggers would still happen if the board was full
  • fixed issue where you could reroll your shop into negative money in delves
  • fixed issue with adding spells to hand where the magnitude was checked during resolution, causing it to fill your hand when paired with a magnitude that counts your hand.

Gameplay Changes:

  • slightly reduced the cost of cards that add subcards to your hand
  • cards should no longer generate with "your opponent draws 2 cards" sorry mill friends, you've got plenty of other tools (and any you already have you should keep).

Features:

  • 2 New events
  • shift+clicking on a deck will create a (long) sharable link to show others. I'll try to make this a bit prettier in the future.
  • some cardart changes

Changed files in this update

