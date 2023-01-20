PAINT WARFARE BUGFIX (1.9.1 Notes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10365935 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 11:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Thank you everyone for reporting the bugs in yesterday's release. I put together a quick patch today covering all of the bugs you guys encountered.

Let me know on the discord if you find any more!

Gamemodes

Fixed an issue preventing games from restarting

Fixed infinite loops of game over

Fixed the match timer displaying absurdly high amounts. All maps now have 15-minute games

Fixed an issue where first place would be placed second in FFA games

Turrets

I've thoroughly retested the turrets. Fixed 3 major issues

Fixed turret targeting (it was targeting the furthest player instead of the closest)

Fixed turret accidentally hitting/ damaging its owner

Fixed a turret kill giving all other players in the lobby points

Other

The sniper scope should now work correctly on Apple Silicon based macs

Fixed graphics quality continuously resetting

Fixed minor bugs in the armoury

Fixed 'V' accidentally toggling voice chat



Hard capped the number of bots per map at 1 (there were previously more in Factory). For full transparency, these are used when there are huge dips in players (night time) in both the EU and US regions to make the game more fun.

Thank you everyone for your patience and support.

Report more bugs if you find them!

See you next week :)