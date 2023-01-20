PAINT WARFARE BUGFIX (1.9.1 Notes)

Hello!
Thank you everyone for reporting the bugs in yesterday's release. I put together a quick patch today covering all of the bugs you guys encountered.
Let me know on the discord if you find any more!
Gamemodes
- Fixed an issue preventing games from restarting
- Fixed infinite loops of game over
- Fixed the match timer displaying absurdly high amounts. All maps now have 15-minute games
- Fixed an issue where first place would be placed second in FFA games
Turrets
I've thoroughly retested the turrets. Fixed 3 major issues
- Fixed turret targeting (it was targeting the furthest player instead of the closest)
- Fixed turret accidentally hitting/ damaging its owner
- Fixed a turret kill giving all other players in the lobby points
Other
- The sniper scope should now work correctly on Apple Silicon based macs
- Fixed graphics quality continuously resetting
- Fixed minor bugs in the armoury
- Fixed 'V' accidentally toggling voice chat
- Hard capped the number of bots per map at 1 (there were previously more in Factory). For full transparency, these are used when there are huge dips in players (night time) in both the EU and US regions to make the game more fun.
Thank you everyone for your patience and support.
Report more bugs if you find them!
See you next week :)
Changed files in this update