- Improved visibility in some game areas.
- Changed brightness (gamma and contrast).
- Small changes in the balance.
- Added settings for deleting saves, resetting character's position.
- Added additional path in one of the zones.
- Fixed getting one of the achievements by mistake.
Estencel update for 20 January 2023
Patch 1.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
