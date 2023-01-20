 Skip to content

Estencel update for 20 January 2023

Patch 1.0.8

Patch 1.0.8 · Build 10365908

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved visibility in some game areas.
  • Changed brightness (gamma and contrast).
  • Small changes in the balance.
  • Added settings for deleting saves, resetting character's position.
  • Added additional path in one of the zones.
  • Fixed getting one of the achievements by mistake.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025321
