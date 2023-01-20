Territory – Alpha 5.42 – Fixes

Fixed
- Grenade animations were broken
- Grenade physics greatly improved so they don’t bounce as much. More work currently being done to improve the throw distance. Coming soon… (also a wooden throwing spear 😉)
- Water surface effects not working
Changed
- Increased grenade damage and explosion radius/damage fall off
- Animal fat now stack 100 and also decays
- Pig food decay time increased by a lot
- Candles and Lanterns light radius and intensity increased a little
- Removed some annoying flatrocks that blocked building
Added
- Harvest notifications for planters
- Dingy fun float boats
