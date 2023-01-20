 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 20 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.42 – Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10365903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Grenade animations were broken
  • Grenade physics greatly improved so they don’t bounce as much. More work currently being done to improve the throw distance. Coming soon… (also a wooden throwing spear 😉)
  • Water surface effects not working

Changed

  • Increased grenade damage and explosion radius/damage fall off
  • Animal fat now stack 100 and also decays
  • Pig food decay time increased by a lot
  • Candles and Lanterns light radius and intensity increased a little
  • Removed some annoying flatrocks that blocked building

Added

  • Harvest notifications for planters
  • Dingy fun float boats

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link