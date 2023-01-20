Miracles are earned. (v1.21 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.21 Patch Notes:

Rollforward recalculated for Crush. Crush consists of 2 attacks-- destroying your Piece/Queue/Hand/Cursor and raising your Crush Wall. Since the former activates a rollback, it is not necessary (and may have caused timing disputes) for the latter to have rollforward applied to its startup.

Spoilers. Goddess's sounds are properly Instanced, affecting volume, stereo side, and memory management. This also nerfs mashing the C button with an empty meter. I'm sorry. You'll be compensated in a future patch.

I got a spooky rollback glitch and I saw somebody else a spooky freeze online, but other than that I'm happy to report that people are playing the game successfully online! I'm still determined to achieve perfection. We're almost there.