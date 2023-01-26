Welcome 2023! New Year Greeting Event! Winner Announcement

Dear CEOs,

Thank you for your interest and participation in our “Welcome 2023! New Year Greeting Event!”.

We hope all your goal settings will be come true!

We have selected 10 goals of New Year's goals.

Here are the special winner who gave us 2023 New Year Goals

1.BRN #9364195

My 2023 goals is, at least with Counter:Side, collecting as many units as I can, if possible all of them! I also want to become someone the community can look up to, as a player, as consortium leader and as a streamer too.

My personal goals on the other hand, are to travel to the US to see my family, get a better job and get a better PC if I can

2.BRN #10768489

My goal in 2023 is to balance between work and rest and take care of myself more.

For the game is to complete new stories and prepare my squad.

3.BRN #8661103

My goals for 2023 are to improve my drawing skills and socialize more.

As for game. I want to finish all of my maze/gordias gear and rank higher in pvp.

4.BRN #10760072

goodbye 2022, and hello 2023

2020 people said 2021 will be better it wasn't.

2021 people said 2022 will be better... it wasn't

here's me hoping 2023 may be different.

my personal goal would be to get ahold of my life, and take care of some stuff i been holding off for far to long.

game wise, i first have to see where the game is heading.

i need to work on my grinding-anxiety and get some more characters to 110

5.BRN #10732361

My goal, my plan and ambition is to replace all organic life ... with Mechs!

I'm going to stack as much bonuses as possible in my Mech team to see how far can it go, also I'm hoping for an android skin for Ifrit and a swimsuit skin for Titan.

See you all on the Mechside and happy new year.

6.BRN #8722523

My goal for 2023 is rank more than diamond in-game, and in real life I want to procrastinate less in my free time.

7.BRN #10675148

My goal is to pimp out Chinatsu's gear in preparation for her rearm, as she's one of my favorite heroes but I only have her half-built.

8.BRN #9272665

My Goal for 2023 is to clear all current PVE Content but the Rates have taken a turn for the worse quickly as of late so maybe you can improve that.

9.BRN #10792309

2023 Goal: I want to take my health more seriously this year. Both physical and mental.

10.BRN #10791118



For 2023, a promotion would be ideal, but I'd be content with just good health.

*Special Rewards and Participation Rewards can be checked in your in-game mailbox after the maintenance on the 2nd of Feb. 2023.

Thank you all for participating!