hi all todays update is adding native welsh language support to ME_iON
welsh is the native language of my country and I wish it be introduced into more media in the future
Diolch a hwyl fawr - Leah Sole Programmer of ME_iON
ME_iON update for 20 January 2023
Welsh Language Update
