Project Malice Steam Release & v2.1 Update

Hello my beautiful, amazing, wonderful friends

Project Malice is out on Steam! (in Early Access)​

I've been looking at that big green button for almost a month now. It was speaking to me. "Press me! Release the game on Steam RIGHT NOW," it said. It taunted me. I couldn't take it anymore. So, I decided to punch it in its stupid little face to make it shut up. Coincidentally, the game is now available for purchase and download on Steam. I don't know if that was supposed to happen, so I've decided to roll with it.

For those who have played the version on itch, I've also released a notably-sized content update for the game which adds a bunch of new fun things, which include:

A new area & boss!

New enemies & NPCs!

New weapons!

New dialogue!

New achievements!

Unlockable palettes!

Quality of Life improvements!

​And most importantly... I have now added sex to the game 😳

To access the ​18+ content, you can get it through the Free DLC that's available on Steam​

I've enjoyed working on this update, and I'm glad the game is finally out on Steam. Thank you for playing!