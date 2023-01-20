Project Malice Steam Release & v2.1 Update

Hello my beautiful, amazing, wonderful friends
Project Malice is out on Steam! (in Early Access)
I've been looking at that big green button for almost a month now. It was speaking to me. "Press me! Release the game on Steam RIGHT NOW," it said. It taunted me. I couldn't take it anymore. So, I decided to punch it in its stupid little face to make it shut up. Coincidentally, the game is now available for purchase and download on Steam. I don't know if that was supposed to happen, so I've decided to roll with it.
For those who have played the version on itch, I've also released a notably-sized content update for the game which adds a bunch of new fun things, which include:
- A new area & boss!
- New enemies & NPCs!
- New weapons!
- New dialogue!
- New achievements!
- Unlockable palettes!
- Quality of Life improvements!
And most importantly... I have now added sex to the game 😳
To access the 18+ content, you can get it through the Free DLC that's available on Steam
I've enjoyed working on this update, and I'm glad the game is finally out on Steam. Thank you for playing!