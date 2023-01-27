AI generated images, project localization, color profiles and more

Hi everyone! This big update brings lots of new features 🥳🎉

You can now generate images using artificial intelligence, locate your tabletop games using the new project localization feature, or even export your files using custom color profiles so you can generate directly from TC all the files needed by your editor/publisher/printing service.

To use the text to image using AI you need to download first the free AI Module DLC (please, check the hardware requirements in the store page):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289790/Tabletop_Creator__AI_Module/

Full release notes (2023.1.1a):

✨ New Features

Add new widget in image inspectors to generate images using AI (Stable Diffusion).

Add new feature to localize your projects to multiple languages within the same project.

Add support for using color profiles (sRGB, CMYK, custom, ...) when exporting your project.

Add automatically Git and Git LFS source control config files to new created projects.

Add new export setting to export only one localization or all of them.

Add new %l localization filename format tag for all export types.

🔧 Improvements

Increased font loading service resilience to errors.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289790/Tabletop_Creator__AI_Module/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/