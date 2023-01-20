The remake of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain" is now available for Mac OS today!

Today, January 20 (Friday) at 8:00 p.m., the Mac version of the game, which is developed and marketed by Apple for Mac PCs, is now available.

Until now, only Windows users have been able to play the remake of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain," but now Mac users can finally play it as well.



This is the first time that a Mac version of a Game Magazine piece has been distributed.

We have taken some time to prepare for this, and the Windows version was released on Wednesday, November 16, 2011, after a period of time had passed since then.

We are working on the Mac version of the English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean versions, which are scheduled for release on February 8 (Wed.).

We hope that through this Mac version, we can deliver the charm of "The Forest of Drizzling Rain" to as many people as possible, and that they will feel like Shiori and enjoy their days in Aza River Village to the fullest.

■Recommended environment for MAC version

OS: MacOS 11.6.1

Processor: 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5

Memory: 4GB 1600 MHz DDR3

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 1536MB

Storage: 900 MB available

■To purchase, please visit the Steam Store page below

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106810/

■Developer: Makoto Sanada

■Publisher: Game Magazine

■Price: 1680 yen (Japanese price)

■Languages supported: Japanese

※The release dates for English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean will be announced at a later date.

What is "The Forest of Drizzling Rain"?

A multi-ending exploration horror ADV game by Makoto Sanada, the author of "Angels of Death," w

hich has also been made into an animated TV series. Although it is his first game, it attracted a great deal of attention immediately after its release in 2013, and translated versions by volunteers appeared in various countries.

©真田まこと / vaka, Inc.