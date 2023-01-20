 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 20 January 2023

Release 0.7.6 Changelog

Release 0.7.6 · Build 10365586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

thanks to your amazing support we squeezed out another bug!

Changelog:

  • Fixed: When building on the border of the map if the worker is stuck on the external part then he cannot find a path home.

Thanks again and see you soon!

