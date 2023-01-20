 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haiku, the Robot update for 20 January 2023

Build 1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10365555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor life improvements for the Corrupt Mode:

  • Added map markers for the temporary health pickups.
  • Added 4 new temporary health pickups worldwide (closer to certain boss fights).

After much consideration, I have decided to remove the two Steam achievements related to the new Corrupt Mode. Many players felt that their sense of accomplishment for completing the base game was taken away when their 100% ribbon disappeared. To avoid this feeling in the future, all additional/optional achievements will now be accessible through the in-game "Achievements" menu located in the Settings.

Thank you for your continuous support and Happy New Year! ːorange_heartː

Changed files in this update

Haiku, the Robot Content Depot 1231881
  • Loading history…
Haiku, the Robot Content Mac Depot 1231882
  • Loading history…
Haiku, the Robot Depot Developer testing Depot 1231883
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link