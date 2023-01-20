Build 1.1.4

Some minor life improvements for the Corrupt Mode:

Added map markers for the temporary health pickups.

Added 4 new temporary health pickups worldwide (closer to certain boss fights).

After much consideration, I have decided to remove the two Steam achievements related to the new Corrupt Mode. Many players felt that their sense of accomplishment for completing the base game was taken away when their 100% ribbon disappeared. To avoid this feeling in the future, all additional/optional achievements will now be accessible through the in-game "Achievements" menu located in the Settings.

Thank you for your continuous support and Happy New Year! ːorange_heartː