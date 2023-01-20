 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraformers update for 20 January 2023

Patch v0.9.52

Share · View all patches · Build 10365489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes a major crash which was happening to some people during the first few turns of the game.

Changed files in this update

Terraformers Win Depot 1244801
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Mac Depot 1244802
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Linux Depot 1244803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link