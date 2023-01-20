 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shelter 69 update for 20 January 2023

Sexual Magnetism

Share · View all patches · Build 10365466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You would think getting locked in a primitive, three-dimensional body would put Allura down, right?

Not so! A researcher sees chances to learn instead of difficulties, and the conditions of her stay allow her a few... unique points of view...~

Who knows, you might just learn something cool yourself...~

🎶 I want to know 🎶
🎶 I need your love 🎶
🎶 I can't go on 🎶
🎶 I must be sure 🎶
🎶 I come from space 🎶
🎶 I want to know 🎶
🎶 If I can do 🎶
🎶 My love is true 🎶

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames
Facebook INTERMARUM
Twitter INTERMARUM
Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1905951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link