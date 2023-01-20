Sexual Magnetism

You would think getting locked in a primitive, three-dimensional body would put Allura down, right?

Not so! A researcher sees chances to learn instead of difficulties, and the conditions of her stay allow her a few... unique points of view...~

Who knows, you might just learn something cool yourself...~

🎶 I want to know 🎶

🎶 I need your love 🎶

🎶 I can't go on 🎶

🎶 I must be sure 🎶

🎶 I come from space 🎶

🎶 I want to know 🎶

🎶 If I can do 🎶

🎶 My love is true 🎶

Sneak Peak:

Complete tasks and unlock rewards and sexy story scenes. Remember to spend event points for bonus rewards in the shop, too! Keep an eye for tasks which let you skip several steps ahead to complete the event faster!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/[img]