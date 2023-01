Share · View all patches · Build 10365356 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 09:39:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi to all,

I added time to the game. We already know what time it is.

I added weather status and Celsius.

Fixed a couple of multiplayer syncs.

In the next update you will get:

You will heal by the fire pit.

The weather will affect the character.

FussyCraft