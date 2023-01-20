Patch Notes 1.1.2

Hello fellow cultist! Small patch that addresses a couple of bugs
- Fixed witness not returning to play area after dying and resurrecting
- Fixed bomber enemy causing softlock
- Various potential crash fixes
