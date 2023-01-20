 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 20 January 2023

Patch Notes 1.1.2

Build 10365287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow cultist! Small patch that addresses a couple of bugs

  • Fixed witness not returning to play area after dying and resurrecting
  • Fixed bomber enemy causing softlock
  • Various potential crash fixes

🙏THE 🐑

