Minor Update - Version 2.0.4

Hello everyone! We have a minor update to fix some previous issues.

Changelog for 2.0.4:

・Updated to Ren'Py 8.0.3.22090809 SDK

・Created proper iconsets and updated the game icon across all locations

・Corrected previously-incorrect DPI values

・Fixed broken (※ incorrectly encoded) strings in the German translation

・Restored missing lines in the German translation

・Restored missing localised game name in the Traditional Chinese translation

・Removed persistent save data that was previously erroneously included — gallery items should now no longer be all unlocked from the beginning

・Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur while entering the gallery screen

・Fixed an issue where the default text size used during the accessibility onboarding would be too large

Thank you for your support across these many years.