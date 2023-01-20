 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heart of the Woods update for 20 January 2023

Minor Update - Version 2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10365262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Update - Version 2.0.4

Hello everyone! We have a minor update to fix some previous issues.

Changelog for 2.0.4:
・Updated to Ren'Py 8.0.3.22090809 SDK
・Created proper iconsets and updated the game icon across all locations
・Corrected previously-incorrect DPI values
・Fixed broken (※ incorrectly encoded) strings in the German translation
・Restored missing lines in the German translation
・Restored missing localised game name in the Traditional Chinese translation
・Removed persistent save data that was previously erroneously included — gallery items should now no longer be all unlocked from the beginning
・Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur while entering the gallery screen
・Fixed an issue where the default text size used during the accessibility onboarding would be too large

Thank you for your support across these many years.

  • adirosa

Changed files in this update

Heart of the Woods Content Depot 844661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link